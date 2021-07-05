Monday, 05 July 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
05 July 2021
standard
Approval of retirement village is ‘kick in teeth’
Councillor storms out of debate
Covid case temporarily shuts down restaurant
Developers given free rein (again)
School playing field building plan grows from 50 homes to 80
Bronze bust of benefactor added to museum collection
‘Rats’ aim to set swim record
Win keeps Berkshire in the hunt
Henley Town’s promotion was big surprise says boss
Henley win at rivals
Finding answers at bottom of the glass
Purdy’s jazz club ready to pop back up this autumn
Festival’s tribute to gypsy jazz guitarist
Theatre doubles up on re-opening party
POLL: Have your say
Do developers have too much sway in planning issues?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33