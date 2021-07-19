Monday, 19 July 2021
19 July 2021
Sue Ryder: no new hospice and that’s final
Shopkeeper’s plea to fix broken paving slab rejected by council
New residents’ parking scheme given go-ahead
Campaigners’ ‘alternative plan’ to golf club housing
New chief coaches appointed at Leander
Regatta chief to step down
Fox with cunning plan to snatch gold again in Tokyo
Shiplake College triumph in premier sculling event
Henley lose first match for three years
Comedy, romance and tragedy beset young lovers
Woman in Black’s back at Playhouse
Theatre company barges in with two new productions
Musical warfare at 45rpm
