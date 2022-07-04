Monday, 04 July 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
04 July 2022
standard
Drivers angry at sudden fines for parking in bay
Too many bakeries in town, says councillor
Remove this tree and you will see my wife undress
Sue Ryder to offer night care after gift
I fight on, says artist
Mixed fortunes for Henley crews on day 1 of royal regatta
Leander struggle but Shiplake College progress on day 4 of royal regatta
Royal regatta draw shows strength in depth
Visitors flock to river for extended regatta
Leander Club reach eight finals of Henley Royal Regatta
Not far to go for literary festival speakers
Superb singing performances despite last-minute loss of key participants
Delightful display of books to not just read but touch, smell and taste
The story of Elvis and his Svengali
Plenty of musical variety and colour from grown-ups and youngsters
POLL: Have your say
Have you visited the River & Rowing Museum?
vote!
