Monday, 10 May 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
10 May 2021
standard
Watersports centre without permission ‘could harm wildlife’
MP still backs merger of two schools on one site
Restaurant in bid to allow dining on deck outdoors in evening
Sudden drop in school intakes
Reading Borough Council election results
Millie becomes first girl to captain school cricket team
Morris hits century in friendly
Jones’s 51-ball century leads Harpsden to victory
Robinson stranded
Douglas’s lob with his first touch launches comeback
Stage comedy set in pandemic delayed by... pandemic
High society artist bringing personal touch to gallery
Novelist redirects herself to pen wartime post office tale
Looking for lizards
Lessons in life for all
POLL: Have your say
“Back Britain and buy British”?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33