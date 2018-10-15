Monday, 15 October 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
15 October 2018
standard
‘Living’ wall artist asking for permission a year late
Residents rewarded for greening up their estate
View of austerity Britain (during the Forties)
£6,000 in grants for schools, clubs and community groups
Plans for 65 homes for elderly revived
Messias save sends Hawks through
Sanderson breaks Frieth 5km record
Lambert’s ton sets up victory
Walker Cup win for Stanton and Navarro
Antelopes and Bears undefeated at home Thames Valley tournament
Organisers delight at another record year for literary festival
Short plays festival is a great showcase for new writing
Model is runner-up
Perfect day for ploughing whether by modern tractor or old horse
Watch with touch of venom
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should noisy fireworks be banned?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33