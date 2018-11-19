Monday, 19 November 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
19 November 2018
standard
Environmental campaigner praises cleanliness of river
Charity helping disadvantaged young people to discover hope
Pub company launches £60,000 charity drive
Ban on barbecues in riverside meadows set to be extended
Golfers raise £1,600 for Kenyan children’s charity
Jockey finishes fourth
Leander duo lead the way at GB trials
Development side hit back to silence Sirens in derby encounter
Green’s brace puts side top of the table
Actors stage tribute after tragic death of colleague
Adaptation is a gripping and respectful tribute to the fallen
Chiltern Players’ classroom drama scores 10 out of 10
Twin dancers on a dark base
Fashion show raises £1,000
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should there be a second EU referendum?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33