Monday, 13 May 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
13 May 2019
standard
Former Shiplake College teacher jailed for indecent assault
Volunteers clear rubbish from the river and towpath
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
Walkers unhappy at delay in repairs to river crossing
Chalk mine labyrinth was once a hive of industry
School’s new boathouse is headmaster’s legacy
Henley sculler smashes course record at Dorney Lake
Tottenham legends at the Dene
Undefeated Abbey U15s wrap up league title in style
Double delight as Wargrave win league and cup double
Thousands flock to May Fayre
Author used church event to speak up for all our libraries
Director has a licence to thrill
Try singing as well as sport, kids
Annual jazz night was so good they should do it more often!
