Monday, 01 July 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
01 July 2019
standard
Boots store near GP surgeries to close
Town’s air quality is getting better, says council official
Triumph for Team Row Deers
Mr Nice Guy’s piano donated to care home
Jazz and cocktails at houusing open day
Record entries for Henley Royal Regatta
TV doctor who gave up acting for new career in high-end catering
No place like home
Records take a tumble at Henley Women’s Regatta
Some days I wake up and think ‘why do I put myself in so much pain’ but I just love rowing
Chief executive quits for new job on eve of festival
Audience participation so great they even ask you to join at the end!
Literary festival signs up Have I Got News For You and England cricket captains
Remember the Sixties, man? Musical puts you right there
Warmth, respect and humour make for a fully human drama
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Have you visited the River & Rowing Museum?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33