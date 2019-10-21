Monday, 21 October 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
Pub told to improve its hygiene standards
Arrested protester: ‘I’ve no regrets’
Former deputy principal honoured through new college hub
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
Care 'village' wins consent
Jacobs and Sadler set the pace at London’s pairs head
Shiplake College Boat Club take honours at pairs head
Vultures swoop to retain Jersey Super 10s vets title
Sonning Common and Peppard hit top spot
Tennis club celebrates centenary
New chief executive appointed by festival
Restaurants highlighted in latest AA guide
Wedding drama’s well worth ‘saving the date’
Farce is strong with cheating cabbie’s tale of woe
Being real about life’s choices
