Monday, 20 June 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
standard
Artist must flatten studio after losing planning fight
Still anger over lack of river access
Traders unhappy at speed of roadworks
Public toilets officially open after £145,000 makeover
Car parks now have 13 electric vehicle chargers
Record entry for six-day regatta
Record entry for women’s regatta
Ukranian rower helps Leander triumph at Met Regatta
Jones’s huge score helps side climb league table
Hawks move east in league reshuffle
Dickens spoof is simply hilarious
Return of dinosaurs
Henley Arts Society
Choral society to celebrate jubilee
Folk quartet with odd instruments
