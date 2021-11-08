Monday, 08 November 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
08 November 2021
standard
Holiday cabins ‘would put blight on our rural village’
Pub wants to turn old office into let rooms
Disabled riding charity in urgent appeal for ponies
Surgeries delayed in delivering flu vaccine
Residents and staff of care homes given booster jab
Vicky Thornley announces retirement
Anderson leads the way
Impressive Birney secures singles title
Fund hits £90,000
Rams snatch two bonus points from away defeat
I restored old truck used in remake of hit children’s film
Simply Red added to concerts line-up
Halloween farewell to Dame Diana Rigg
To you, Ma’am, from all of us
Festive musical has a jewel-like sparkle
