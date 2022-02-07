Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Do you struggle to find care (Dementia, Alzheimer's, Personal care, companionship, shopping, etc) in your own home at competitive and reasonable prices... Friendly and professional independent carers, fully trained and certified in health and social care, updated DBS and outstanding references from previous/ actual clients/ families. We offer our services - day and night care- in Henley-on-Thames, Sonning Common, Emmer Green, Caversham. Looking forward to working together to maintain your independent living. For more information please contact Karen, Camilla or Linda at 07889 209317 and 07523 875932.

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33