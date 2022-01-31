Monday, 31 January 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
31 January 2022
Someone’s trying to ruin my business, says farmer
Traders split on Mayor’s idea of no traffic in market place
£5m plan to change garden centre
Dismay over rejection of vintage boat collection
Campaign to keep out HGVs revived
Horse rider improving
My Olympic figure skating dream
Trinity in fine form
Palmer nets brace as Town see off Saints
Henley Hawks take share of spoils in crunch clash
The Human League to headline at Rewind
Lots of laughs for all with this tongue-in-cheek twist on traditional tale
Railway romance still resonates 80 years later
Fading star and his faithful, unrewarded servant
From canvas to canvas
POLL: Have your say
Should Henley market place be fully pedestrianised?
vote!
