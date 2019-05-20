Monday, 20 May 2019
Ken Arlett returns as Henley Mayor
Theatre manager’s job split up again
Bluebells is back
Girl, 9, has haircut to raise money for cancer sufferer
150 more names on school funding petition
Charity match in memory of players
PM presents trophies at all-female football club
Leander athletes help GB secure gold in Duisburg
Snowden helps GB win gold in Munich
Turnell and Orr triumph at Nottingham City
Urban myth makes for a dark, raucous and anarchic evening
Bond director’s charity gig is for your ears only
Pub given five stars for hygiene
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
