Offices available in Henley-on-Thames within walking distance to the train station and local amenities. Office 1 is 29.7 sqm £800pcm incl. bills (5 desks) with parking Office 2 is 12.87 sqm £600pcm incl. bills (3 desks) Shared kitchen and facilities Available from the end of September 2022. Contact Emily on officeenquiriesscs@gmail.com