Monday, 27 January 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
27 January 2020
standard
New 20mph speed limit ‘will make town safer’
Sue Ryder ambassador attacks hospice closure
Calls to make crossings safer after two accidents
Students given advice at careers fair
Joyce Grove used as location for American TV series
Young Vikings on the up following rampage at Witney
Herbert’s hat-trick of assists helps Hurricanes progress in East Berks Cup
Free-scoring villagers get their season back on track
Hawks hit top spot as title rivals slip up
RAF down Henley Vultures
Panto fusion has got olde worlde charm in spades
Hambleden tastes fame (again)
Civil war at the Kenton Theatre
Choirs gearing up for annual festival
French-trained comic’s still clowning around
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Are Henley’s pedestrian crossings safe?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33