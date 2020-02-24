Monday, 24 February 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
24 February 2020
standard
Golf club unveils plans for 250 homes after it moves
Man complains about disruption caused by firm laying underground cables
Please stop driving over pavements and verges
Mooring fees rethink over dangerous river
Hospice poser for NHS chiefs
Ambitious club appoint experienced new head coach
Weekly run cancelled
Herbert’s cool finish enough to send side back to top of table
Fourteen-man Vultures hold on to secure Surrey Vets League win
Artists share contemporary approach to exhibition
Actor’s new album is going the distance
New exhibitions are medical and artistic
Museum’s celebrating artist’s gentle wildness
Mistaken identities and cross-purposes drive Mill comedy
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Do you pick up litter when you see it?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33