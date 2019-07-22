Monday, 22 July 2019
22 July 2019
Derelict care home can now be sold for housing
Safety work
Changing rooms to be repaired
Mermaid is reinstated
Flood plan criticised
Henley Rowing Club girls help Great Britain to victory
Leander athletes help GB strike gold in Rotterdam
Leigh and Fenwick win foursomes title
Driscoll’s boundary wins it for hosts with one ball remaining
Greys Green put an end to hosts unbeaten run with comfortable win
Lear’s tragic descent is a mirror for our troubled times
Stones pianist to play Trad
Stage version of blockbuster brings a new perspective to it
Brontë adaptation transports you to the wilds of wintry Yorkshire
Choir and school’s collaboration brought us the best of both worlds
