Monday, 19 October 2020
19 October 2020
standard
I didn’t pretend to be covid marshal, says deputy mayor
Coronavirus tracing system launched across Oxfordshire
Fifty-two new homes on allocated site ‘too many’
Re-opened theatre says thank-you
‘Expanding covid testing capacity taking too long’
Hawks make progress in plate
Monk nets five as United run riot in season opener
Castle Royle secure club honours at Badgemore Park
Wealth management company kits out girls sides
Mortimore returns to head up new-look coaching team
Music weekend raises £8,750 for festival
New care home nominated for interior design award
Halloween trail for children
Village library re-opened but with reduced hours
