Monday, 23 November 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
23 November 2020
Garsington Opera granted permission for £14m rehearsal centre
450 sign petition against pipeline
Christmas shoppers urged to visit town
Cheer up... lockdown fest is back
Decision on new homes delayed for site visit
Clubs disappointed virus sinks all water activities
Growing support for Movember charities
Rams’ rugby director supports plan for cup competition
Paice and Judge stand out in strongest display of season
Christmas lunches
New walks book designed to help families stay active
River and country views in expanded exhibition
Actors use lockdown to learn sonnets for fundraising show
