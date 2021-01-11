Monday, 11 January 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
11 January 2021
standard
Infection rate soars
Pub bids to stop abuse of car park
Garden waste collections stop due to staff shortages
Private members’ club planning to extend
Covid jab patients in parking blunder
New elite rugby programme for girls at college
With every player fit for every game, we’d win the title
Royals move back into play-off places
Elite rugby programme for girls
Theatre chief in tears at son’s surprise Christmas message
Programmer wins Emmy award for film special effects
Girl, four, wins hamper of sweets for solving festive trail puzzle
Funny money
Opera Prelude
POLL: Have your say
Should police get tougher with lockdown rule-breakers?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33