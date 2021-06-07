Monday, 07 June 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
07 June 2021
standard
Landowner orders airfield to close as it’s too noisy
Pop-up food event is taste of what’s to come
Shoe shop to close
Call for evidence of footpath being used in Seventies
Car club makes slow start but should soon accelerate
Rower spared jail for dog attack on boy, 6
Shiplake College dominate National Schools’ Regatta
Darymple top scores as league leaders march on
Vaughan-Davies hits 31 runs in single over
Trinity D top table
Ex-gallery owner sells art collection for £750,000
Major Mick, 80, sets off on another voyage in tin boat
Pubs upset by sudden rise in no-show diners
Opera festival hopes to put more seats on sale
POLL: Have your say
Should all the coronavirus restrictions be lifted on June 21?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33