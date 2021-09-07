Tuesday, 07 September 2021
07 September 2021
standard
Let’s big up the ‘Southside’
After years of waiting, school opens at new site
XR campaigner finally cleared
Man arrives home after 75 marathons in 85 days
Fall in covid-19 cases
Henley Hawks player dies after match
Bus tour and row-past for our rowing heroes
Woman, 51, sets ultra run record despite leg injury
I am a double Wimbledon champion at the age of 86
Musical tale of family and fate sings as poignantly as ever
Rain doesn't stop play for Shakespeare actors
Concerts at theatre strike the right note
Hero faces his past
Late Victorian comedy classic set us back ashore on a high
