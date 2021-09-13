Monday, 13 September 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
13 September 2021
standard
After years of waiting, school opens at new site
Climate bill is not best way to deal with crisis, says MP
Extension plan
Let's Get Down to Business: Sarah Hart, owner of H'artisan
Man bids to walk to Snowdon in six days
Rugby player tragedy
Hawks head coach looking at ‘fresh start’ post covid
Brock hits century to secure title with game to spare
Nowell nets hat-trick to extend winning run
Centurion retires early
Rain doesn't stop play for Shakespeare actors
Concerts at theatre strike the right note
Prize raffle for nursery
Late Victorian comedy classic set us back ashore on a high
Hero faces his past
POLL: Have your say
Should national chains pay more than local businesses to have seating in Henley market place?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33