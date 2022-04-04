Monday, 04 April 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
04 April 2022
standard
Name of new development disrespectful, say villagers
Woman who beat cancer takes on cycle challenge
Mother running in aid of food banks
How to help Ukraine
We're thinking of you Ukraine
Injured horse rider waits for hospital move
Runners to raise money for ‘hospice at home’ service
Packed season of county cricket
Shiplake tops schools netball league
Relegation fears after 10-0 loss
Look at funny side of love and loyalty
Classic children’s tale given panto treatment
Intoxicating sound of cabaret
Humble experience
Opera to highlight plight of refugees
POLL: Have your say
Are you trying to save on petrol?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33