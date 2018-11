Corsiva 470 with Honda 8hp Four Stroke engine. Built 2008/9. A superb small “rope top” GRP day boat with centre pedestal wheel steering and remote controls. Smart dark blue hull with cream interior. Seat cushions. Cover. Self draining. Warps and fenders, etc. Very stable. Ideal boat for family outings on the river! £3,500. Also available, excellent Brenderup trailer for the same - £500. Both available to view central Henley. 07785 938890.