Monday, 14 October 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
14 October 2019
standard
Council rejects plan for lights on Henley Bridge
School’s plan for 50 new homes divides villagers
Millions in funding could be lost if housing plan is axed
Co-op food shop that’s good for you and planet
Clooney’s watch sells for £6,500 at auction
Gomes sacked after side slip into drop zone
Houseman’s late header puts side top of the table
Hawks knocked off top spot after slipping to first defeat of season
Abbey’s backs fail to contain hosts in disappointing derby drubbing
Numerical advantage takes its toll as Bulls are overrun
Thoughtful drama is darkly funny about being responsible
Blame it on Bognor Regis
Stars promise to bring the West End to Henley
Children's panto move would be 'tragic'
Sondheim revival bears all the hallmarks of his genius
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should snacking on public transport be banned?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33