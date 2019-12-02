Monday, 02 December 2019
02 December 2019
standard
Phillip Schofield surprises charity with £20,000 donation
Extra attractions at late night Christmas festival
Parliamentary candidates agree to take part in Henley hustings
Villagers left disappointed as playing fields project is approved
Footpath trees ‘butchered’ by water company
Pass the ball, grandpa, says boy in hockey team’s first
Leander’s Hughes sets the pace at GB junior trials
Buckingham have no answer as Vikings get back to winning ways
Hawks’ second half fight back leaves home side shell-shocked
Davies helps England triumph
Speakeasy-style jazz club is back in town
‘I feel lucky that I can make a living from my hobby’
Steampunk take on timeless tale of betrayal still hits hard
Band are going one bigger at Nettlebed
TV favourite’s packing a punch as he hits the road
