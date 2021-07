Traditional Edwardian Gentleman’s Double Skiff For Sale. Built in 1910 by E Clark & Sons. Fine example of a traditional Thames skiff. Overall length 24ft 6in, 4ft beam. Constructed of mahogany on oak timbers, traditional thowle pin rowlocks, rattan cane seatback, and crosswork slatted grating hatches fore and aft. Refurbished in 2014 by Mark Edwards of Richmond Bridge Boathouses. Cover included. Call John 07740 542745 johnfoddy@gmail.com