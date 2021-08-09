Monday, 09 August 2021
Regatta returns with a difference
Vet surgery covid alert
Former care home for sale after planning wrangles
Water firm not backing drainage plan for homes
I’m bonkers about beans
Rowing rips itself apart after disappointing Tokyo medal haul
Women can wear trousers at regatta
Memories flood back for newest regatta steward
Kidmore march on
Slimline Falstaff’s pillow talk was suitably bawdy
Mill to honour playwright who came to the rescue
County town’s also crime fiction capital
Sisters come first and second in front garden contest
Families delighted by return of playscheme
