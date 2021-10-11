Monday, 11 October 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
11 October 2021
standard
Ex-headmaster opens new boathouse with his name
Pubs left short of staff after students return to university
Retirement flats plan scrapped after backlash from neighbours
Vaccine scientists given standing ovation
Sisters volunteer at surgery
Finch is the hat-trick hero as Town move up to second spot
Lovelock fires home hat-trick as Emmer Green march on
Love’s last-gasp kick wins the day for Henley Hawks
Miles-Thomas and Wakefield win titles
The day Mr Brown ran out of cash
‘My self-isolation novel was written pre-covid’
Regal shows James Bond film plus one
Quilts go on show
Tribute to Buddy
POLL: Have your say
Does Henley need another pizza restaurant?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33