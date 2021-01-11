Monday, 11 January 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
11 January 2021
standard
Infection rate soars
Design of proposed hotel ‘horrendous’ and ‘boxy’
This is where developer wants to divert water... after just one night’s rain
Crash victim hopes to still play football for England
Garden waste collections stop due to staff shortages
New elite rugby programme for girls at college
Elite rugby programme for girls
It’s time to blow the whistle on matches
Mermaids going back in water
Theatre chief in tears at son’s surprise Christmas message
Programmer wins Emmy award for film special effects
Girl, four, wins hamper of sweets for solving festive trail puzzle
Festival memories are kaleidoscope of riches
Appeal total
POLL: Have your say
Should police get tougher with lockdown rule-breakers?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33