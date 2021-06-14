Monday, 14 June 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
14 June 2021
standard
Chef delighted as bistro can finally serve food outdoors
National Trust closes cafe at historic home
Old hotel name to stay (sort of)
You owe us a new hospice
Leander’s new dining area with ‘best view in Henley’
Leander athletes dominate Tokyo bound Olympic squad
Shiplake College dominate National Schools’ Regatta
Darymple top scores as league leaders march on
Vaughan-Davies hits 31 runs in single over
Pubs upset by sudden rise in no-show diners
Shakespeare could not be more timely
Abbey ruins set the stage for story of the last abbot
Musical funnyman respected by all
Opera festival hopes to put more seats on sale
POLL: Have your say
Will England win the UEFA European Football Championship?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33