Monday, 29 November 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
29 November 2021
standard
Traders angry at roadworks
Our worst street for unlawful parking
New 20mph speed limit through village on trial
‘Council shouldn’t pay all of £250,000 for new golf course’
Girl’s watercolour of church is Mayor’s card
Rowing champion made to feel his age
Carrigan brace halts fightback
Woman receives award for kindness towards horses
Trinity and Earley bag best wins
Reading boss hails side’s turn in fortunes
Bright and beautiful: our dream house by the river
Ogre adds power to the people
£800,000 to help festival and arts venues recover
Children’s group back in Kenton after peace talks
Photos exhibition will aid charity
POLL: Have your say
Will civil enforcement of illegal parking solve the problem?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33