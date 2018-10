Whitchurch-on-Thames Parish Council - Parish Clerk vacancy. Parish Council seeks home-based clerk for minimum weekly 6 hours. Role includes organising & attending monthly meetings, supporting councillors, maintaining accounts & managing village hall. Full responsibilities available on request. Applicant must have excellent administration, IT & communication skills. Hourly salary £9.81 - 10.95 (SCP 18-22); applications considered outside this range depending upon suitability. CV & covering letter to Cllr. Jim Donahue, cllrdonahue.whitchurchonthames@gmail.com, by Wednesday 31st October. Interviews in early November.