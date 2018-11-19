Monday, 19 November 2018

Administrator Riverside counselling service, a charity based in Henley offering affordable counselling, are looking for an administrator to work a flexible 15 hours a week primarily from home. The ideal candidate would be keen to become involved with a dynamic, thriving team of professionals who work to support mental health through talking therapies in the community. Applications are welcomed from highly motivated individuals who are IT literate/ numerate with an interest in developing social media as part of their role. For a job role specification please email Amanda at: riversidecounsellingservice@gmail.com Tel: 07879381334 Deadline for CV and letter of application: 29/11/18 www.riversidecounsellingservice.co.uk

