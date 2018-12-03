Monday, 03 December 2018
Pub ‘re-opens’ days before court hearing
TV presenter unveils school’s quiet garden in memory of wife
Billionaire’s polo complex extension would spoil our lives, say residents
Villages happy after victory in homes fight
Chocolatier and gin producer in sweet deal
Noel ‘Scoop’ Armstead, stalwart of Henley Rugby Club
Shiplake left reeling by visitors’ late score
Head success for Henley and Upper Thames crews
Randle wraps up the scoring as Hawks maintain winning run
Lee and Savage retain club champion title at Goring
Passion shows through an exuberant musical firework display
Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
Isherwood musical is Christmas show
‘Golden girl’ Kylie tops Blenheim bill
