Technical admin assistant Approx 4-6 hours a day - flexible time arrangement. This is an interesting position for the right person with plenty of variety. Your pay will be £10 p.h. Weekly hours flexible Monday to Friday between 8.30 to 15.30. Our base is within half a mile from The Henley College. You will need to have good communication skills, IT literate, be prepared to speak to new and existing customers, to be fit - have some technical acumen. Call Rosie or Melissa on 01491 413234 or email: vents@vapourflow.com. It will be good to hear from you.