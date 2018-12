Experienced Landscapers wanted, for well established and highly respected Design and Build Company. Must have excellent work ethic and be both professional and proud of their work. Superb rates of pay, holiday pay, pension and van for right person. Labourer also required. Please send CV and photos of examples of your work to X;;;;H00000013 Henley Standard, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1AD.