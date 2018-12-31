Monday, 31 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Part-time Receptionist required to assist Solicitors in central Henley, duties include; Answering the phone and directing all calls and new enquiries, greeting clients, maintaining a high level of presentation in the Reception area and meeting rooms. Various admin duties as required. Hours of work: Thursday and Friday 8.30am-5.30pm, with flexibility to cover holidays on the other days when needed. Please refer to our website for further details, www.mercerslaw.co.uk and send your CV and covering letter to- amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk. No agencies please.

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33