Part-time Receptionist required to assist Solicitors in central Henley, duties include; Answering the phone and directing all calls and new enquiries, greeting clients, maintaining a high level of presentation in the Reception area and meeting rooms. Various admin duties as required. Hours of work: Thursday and Friday 8.30am-5.30pm, with flexibility to cover holidays on the other days when needed. Please refer to our website for further details, www.mercerslaw.co.uk and send your CV and covering letter to- amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk. No agencies please.