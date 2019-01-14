We are recruiting for the following roles at Sonning Common Primary School. Lunchtime supervisors - 6.25 hours per week 12-1:15pm each day. Hourly rate £8.82. Swimming helpers - 6 hours per week 1:15-3:15pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Hourly rate £8.82. Cleaner – 10 hours per week, 2 hours per day, some flexibility over working time, but needs to be between 4pm and 7pm. Hourly rate £8.50. There is a possibility of combining 2 or more of the jobs dependant on hours required by the applicant. For an application form please contact the school office on 01189722105 or office.2506@sonning-common.oxon.sch.uk