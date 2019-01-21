Monday, 21 January 2019

Do you wish to be part of someone’s special day? Are you confident, well presented, punctual, pay attention to detail and have good communication skills? – Then we want to hear from you. Oxfordshire Registration Service is seeking to expand its pool of Ceremony Celebrants to work on a casual basis in Oxford and south of the county. Casual hours available. £10.92 per hour plus holiday pay (£12.24). For a full job description please visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk and select Current Vacancies and search for Casual Registration. Full training for the post will be given. Should you have any queries please contact Alicja Gilroy on 01865 816246 or email alicja.gilroy@oxfordshire.gov.uk Interviews to be held on: Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th February 2019 at Oxford Register Office.

