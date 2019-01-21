Leading LED display screen company, based in Woodcote are looking for competitive, enthusiastic, hard-working junior/trainee sales executive to join them in their friendly office. The right candidates’ duties will include winning new business, managing existing accounts, sourcing new clients, making quotations and various other office duties. Full training will be provided on the job and no previous experience is required, however, the candidate must have a keen appetite to learn as well a hard working attitude. Phone: 02034 899878 or 0845 2572300 Email: daniel@dynamo-led-displays.co.uk