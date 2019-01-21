Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Leading LED display screen company, based in Woodcote are looking for competitive, enthusiastic, hard-working junior/trainee sales executive to join them in their friendly office. The right candidates’ duties will include winning new business, managing existing accounts, sourcing new clients, making quotations and various other office duties. Full training will be provided on the job and no previous experience is required, however, the candidate must have a keen appetite to learn as well a hard working attitude. Phone: 02034 899878 or 0845 2572300 Email: daniel@dynamo-led-displays.co.uk

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33