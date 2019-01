Parts Delivery Van Driver/ Consultant. Parts deliveries, customer vehicle collections, issuing parts to the workshop. A full driving licence is required. Hours of work Monday-Friday 8am-6pm, Saturdays on a rota 1 in 3, 8.30am-12.30pm. Please apply to Kevin Carrigan Aftersales Manager, Sonning Common Garage Ltd on 0118 9722021. Kevin.carrigan@sonningcommonvauxhall.com