Monday, 04 February 2019

Family Support Worker 10 - 16 hours p.w. Margaret Clitherow Trust, Marlow (Reg. Charity No. 1163629). A small growing charity serving children and families in vulnerable communities across England and Wales seeks to appoint a Family Support Worker. Post holder will provide a wide range of support to families who are isolated, assessing their needs and securing their access to healthcare, education and other services. Post holder will work in a multidisciplinary team and travel within South England. We are seeking a proactive individual with excellent interpersonal skills and a sound awareness of inter-agency support. For further information, to request a job description, or to submit an application through a covering letter and CV please email: samuel.bowden@margaretclitherow.org. Apply by 14th February 2019.

