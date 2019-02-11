Part time Legal Cashier required for busy Solicitors in Henley. Duties to include managing client transactions, issuing bills and credit notes, organising payments by Cheque, BACS and processing credit card transactions. Assisting with reporting to the partners and helping with aspects of Payroll, tax and pension administration. Bookkeeping experience is required with training provided for specific aspects of the role. Please send your CV to amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk along with a cover letter.