Growing creative consultancy based in Sandford-on-Thames, Oxford, needs Account Manager, Project Co-ordinator and Administrator for significant new account. Flexible, part-time and some remote working possible for the right candidate. Phenomenal attention to detail, excellent communication skills, ability to juggle and deliver many simultaneous responsibilities required. Previous agency experience advantageous. We're a smart team of dynamic digital practitioners - thinking and working dynamically. Since 2009 we're helped companies solve complex communication challenges. Contact Benjamin Rodd: ben@clickstrategy.co.uk No agencies please.