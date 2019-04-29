Monday, 29 April 2019
29 April 2019
standard
Barbecue ban ignored in Easter heatwave
Man wins four-month fight to have pothole repaired
Flat on top of office block would take our light, say neighbours
New shed ‘too big’
Streets are deep-cleaned ready for visitors
Henley juniors overcome tricky course at Abingdon
Cricket club hoping new pavilion has long innings
Henley and Shiplake youngsters are Munich bound
Impressive Hawks run riot on travels with eight-try haul
Same again for Millie
Singer, 85 performs at birthday celebration
Stage musical reimagining of Amélie is simply note perfect
HG Wells musical’s coming to Kenton
Soprano has found her guiding light
Photographer snaps up professional qualification
