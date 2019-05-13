Monday, 13 May 2019
13 May 2019
Former Shiplake College teacher jailed for indecent assault
Volunteers clear rubbish from the river and towpath
‘Inadequate’ rating for children’s care centre
Children’s party for charity
Film-maker shoots high
School’s new boathouse is headmaster’s legacy
Shiplake College athletes bag eight medals in Munich
Valley Road make finals
Shiplake march on
Humphreys in fine form
Thousands flock to May Fayre
Try singing as well as sport, kids
This Richard III is Shakespeare for the Game of Thrones generation
Folk veterans are as passionate as ever
Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
