Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
We are a family run business based in Sonning Common. We are looking for a part/ full-time bookkeeper to support our small, friendly team. Alongside bookkeeping you will be required to answer telephone calls, and other general administration. We need someone who is approachable, friendly, and trustworthy. A team member who is super organised, meticulous with high professional standards. Relevant Bookkeeping/ Accountancy qualifications or extensive experience in a similar role is a must, along with solid accounting/ finance experience. Excellent knowledge of SAGE is essential and strong Microsoft Office skills are required. Pay dependant on experience. Please contact Adrian or Roger Harrington on 01189 242888, and email a CV to adrian@harringtonsreading.co.uk.

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33