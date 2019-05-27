We are a family run business based in Sonning Common. We are looking for a part/ full-time bookkeeper to support our small, friendly team. Alongside bookkeeping you will be required to answer telephone calls, and other general administration. We need someone who is approachable, friendly, and trustworthy. A team member who is super organised, meticulous with high professional standards. Relevant Bookkeeping/ Accountancy qualifications or extensive experience in a similar role is a must, along with solid accounting/ finance experience. Excellent knowledge of SAGE is essential and strong Microsoft Office skills are required. Pay dependant on experience. Please contact Adrian or Roger Harrington on 01189 242888, and email a CV to adrian@harringtonsreading.co.uk.